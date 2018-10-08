Unemployment figure drops by 9 per cent in Galway in September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment figures in Galway fell again last month according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

There were just over 10 thousand 800 people out of work in the city and county at the end of September, a drop of more than 11 hundred since August.

The biggest drop in unemployment figures last month was in the city, where almost 600 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just under 5 and a half thousand people out of work in the city.

In Tuam, 162 people came off the Live Register in September, leaving its jobless figure at just over 15 hundred.

The next biggest drop in unemployment last month was in Loughrea, where 155 people came off the Live Register.

There are now almost 12 hundred people without jobs in Loughrea.

Over one hundred people came off the Live Register in Ballinasloe in September, leaving its jobless figure at 12 hundred.

Gort also saw a drop in unemployment last month.

90 people came off the Live Register in September, leaving its unemployment figure at 785.

Following the trend of a decrease in unemployment figures last month was Clifden, which saw 25 people come off the Live Register.

There are now 652 people out of work in Clifden.

Overall there are just over 10 thousand 800 people out of work in the city and county, a drop of more than 14 per cent on the same period last year and a 9 per cent drop on August’s figure.