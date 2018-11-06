Unemployment drops slightly in Galway in October

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Unemployment dropped slightly in Galway last month. (Oct)

There were 10 thousand 558 people out of work in the city and county at the end of October, a drop of more than 300.

The biggest drop in unemployment in October was in the city where 248 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 5 thousand 200 people out of work in the city.

In Loughrea, 28 people came off the Live Register last month, leaving its jobless figure at just over 11 hundred.

A similar decrease was seen in Clifden last month where 22 people came off the Live Register.

There are now 674 people out of work in Clifden.

In Gort, 19 people came off the Live Register in October, leaving its unemployment figure at 766.

Tuam saw a similar decrease last month, with 17 people coming off the Live Register.

There are now just over 15 hundred people out of work in Tuam.

Ballinasloe saw a drop of 13 on its unemployment figure last month, meaning there are now just over 12 hundred people out of work in the area.

Overall, there are 10 and a half thousand people without jobs in Galway, a drop of almost 15 per cent since October last year.