Unemployment continues to fall in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Unemployment in Galway is down by nearly 13 per cent since last year.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that around 500 people came off the Live Register during the month of August.

There are now just over 11 thousand 900 people out of work in Galway.

The biggest drop in unemployment in August was in the city where 268 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 6 thousand people without jobs in the city.

In the county, the biggest drop in unemployment was in Tuam, where almost 100 people came off the Live Register last month.

There are now just over 1 thousand 700 people out of work in Tuam.

Ballinasloe saw a drop of 58 on its unemployment figure last month, meaning there are now just over 13 hundred people without jobs.

In Loughrea, the unemployment figure fell by 52 in August, so there are now just over 13 hundred people out of work in the town and its surrounds.

There was a decrease of 24 in Live Register figures for Gort last month, leaving its unemployment figure at 875.

In Clifden there was a slight drop in the Live Register in August, with 11 less people signing on.

Clifden’s unemployment figure now stands at 677.

Overall there are just under 12 thousand people out of work in Galway city and county, a drop of almost 13 per cent since the same time last year.