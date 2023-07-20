Zimmer Biomet Sponsors Racing Coverage: The countdown has begun for the much anticipated and much loved Galway Races Summer Festival. Galway Bay FM will broadcast live from the festival each day in association with Zimmer Biomet, Oranmore a global medical technology leader. Zimmer Biomet are currently recruiting and offering fantastic career growth opportunities. Zimmerbiomet.com. Galway Bay FM, Galway Races and Zimmer Biomet – a winning treble!.

Shift Pattern

Fixed shift pattern means you have a stable routine which allows you to plan your time

Condensed working week means more time with your family, doing things you enjoy, less time commuting, more time for yourself

Know your working hours months in advance

You choose the shift that works best for you – all options are presented to you at the start so you can make the best choice for you and your lifestyle

Culture

Everyone knows your name, you’re not just a number lost in the crowd

Supportive environment where you can feel comfortable asking questions or for help, full training provided which is great when coming from a non-manufacturing background

Hard work is rewarded and recognized

Active Sports & Social Club

Initiatives such as Summer BBQ, Easter eggs, Free lunches, tea & coffee, etc

Everyone is on the same team with the same goal

Being part of something that is improving people’s lives everyday

Progression

Opportunities in many different areas – Quality, maintenance, engineering

Educational assistance as a permanent ZB employee

Become a trainer, line lead, etc

Lots of staff started as PB and have progressed upwards

Our success can be attributed to our talented and culturally diverse team, our relentless focus on quality, investment in leading edge technology, and our strong culture of innovation and continuous improvement

With various shift patterns available, you choose what works best for you. With a condensed working week allowing for an excellent work/life balance, there is something to suit everyone at Zimmer Biomet Oranmore. Fixed Days or Night shifts mean that you can plan the things you love to do with the confidence of knowing your shifts will not change.

Take your career to the next level with excellent career growth opportunities, in a friendly and supportive environment where your hard work will be recognised and rewarded. We welcome people from all backgrounds, manufacturing experience is not a requirement as full training is provided.

