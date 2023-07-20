Zimmer Biomet Sponsors Racing Coverage: The countdown has begun for the much anticipated and much loved Galway Races Summer Festival. Galway Bay FM will broadcast live from the festival each day in association with Zimmer Biomet, Oranmore a global medical technology leader. Zimmer Biomet are currently recruiting and offering fantastic career growth opportunities. Zimmerbiomet.com. Galway Bay FM, Galway Races and Zimmer Biomet – a winning treble!.
Shift Pattern
- Fixed shift pattern means you have a stable routine which allows you to plan your time
- Condensed working week means more time with your family, doing things you enjoy, less time commuting, more time for yourself
- Know your working hours months in advance
- You choose the shift that works best for you – all options are presented to you at the start so you can make the best choice for you and your lifestyle
Culture
- Everyone knows your name, you’re not just a number lost in the crowd
- Supportive environment where you can feel comfortable asking questions or for help, full training provided which is great when coming from a non-manufacturing background
- Hard work is rewarded and recognized
- Active Sports & Social Club
- Initiatives such as Summer BBQ, Easter eggs, Free lunches, tea & coffee, etc
- Everyone is on the same team with the same goal
- Being part of something that is improving people’s lives everyday
Progression
- Opportunities in many different areas – Quality, maintenance, engineering
- Educational assistance as a permanent ZB employee
- Become a trainer, line lead, etc
- Lots of staff started as PB and have progressed upwards
Our success can be attributed to our talented and culturally diverse team, our relentless focus on quality, investment in leading edge technology, and our strong culture of innovation and continuous improvement
With various shift patterns available, you choose what works best for you. With a condensed working week allowing for an excellent work/life balance, there is something to suit everyone at Zimmer Biomet Oranmore. Fixed Days or Night shifts mean that you can plan the things you love to do with the confidence of knowing your shifts will not change.
Take your career to the next level with excellent career growth opportunities, in a friendly and supportive environment where your hard work will be recognised and rewarded. We welcome people from all backgrounds, manufacturing experience is not a requirement as full training is provided.