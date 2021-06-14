Work gets underway on €13m redevelopment of Old Grove Hospital in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work got underway today on the site of the €13 million redevelopment of the Old Grove Hospital in Tuam.

The project will see the site, which has been closed for 20 years, transformed into a modern mental health day hospital.

Planning permission was granted for the project at Vicar Street in 2017, which will involve the part-demolition, refurbishment and remodelling of the building in two phases.

Phase one will incorporate mental health and shared services while phase two would accommodate early intervention and disability services.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Deputy Sean Canney said the new hospital should be fully completed and staffed within 18 to 24 months.