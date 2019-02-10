Win with Tom Jive on The Live Wire

It’s time to get your jive on this week with Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire. Arrive and Jive in Galway with Tom Jive, new 4 Week Beginner Jive Courses this February around Galway, to win tickets to these famous jive classes, tune in each day from 12.

New 4 Week Beginner Jive Courses this February around Galway starting in

– Lady Gregory Gort Tuesday February 19th at 8:15pm

– Holy Family Hall Renmore on Wednesday the 20th at 8:15pm

– Also in Renmore there is a waltz and quickstep beginner course between 7 & 8pm

– Moycullen on Friday the 22nd at 9pm.

Only €40 per course.

No partner or experience required.

Check TomJive.com for more & see his famous Jive Classes and unique style of teaching which has taken Ireland by storm.