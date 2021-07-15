Win with the Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour in association with FBD Insurance on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

print

To celebrate the commencing of the Olympic games, “Galway Talks”with Keith Finnegan is getting into the Olympic spirit and bringing the Olympic torch to Galway Rowing club this Friday as he broadcasts live from the official Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour in association with FBD Insurance, proud sponsor of Team Ireland.

Special guests include former Olympians Rob Heffernan, and Kenneth Egan, plus family members of this year’s super-talented Irish Olympic hopefuls. On Galway Talks this week we are giving 20 listeners the opportunity to attend this official Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour event at Galway Rowing club on Friday morning. On the day the lucky winners will receive goodie bags with team Ireland merchandise, dinner courtesy of Gourmet Food Parlour and a meet and greet with the Olympians. During the live broadcast on Friday morning one lucky listener will win a €500 FBD hotel voucher.

To find out more about this special event and how you can win these fabulous prizes tune into Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan all this week.