Win with McGaughs Gardening Complex

Thanks to Ger and team at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex, Curraghline Headford Road Galway we have this fab charcoal barbeque to give away. Roll on lazy summer evenings!!

Blue Weber Master Touch – RRP: €345

The ritual of charcoal barbecuing meets the innovative features, convenience, and overall wow factor of the Master-Touch charcoal barbecue. The Gourmet BBQ System cooking grate allows you to cook breakfast, simmer stews and prepare a perfectly barbecued pizza. With improved bowl venting, you can now barbecue and smoke with one barbecue; and features such as the Tuck-Away lid holder and One-Touch cleaning system bring convenience to charcoal barbecuing and everyday life.

Product Features Include:

Porcelain Enamelled Bowl and Lid

57cm Triple Plated Cooking Grate that fits all GBS Inserts.

Built inLid Thermometer.

Rust Proof Alluminium Lid Vent

Two All Weather Wheels

Weatherproof Lid and Bowl Handles

Stainless Steel One Touch Cleaning System

Low and Slow Vent Setting for Perfect Air Flow

Tuck Away Lid Holder

iGrill Ready Bracket

2 Char Basket Fuel Holders

Colour –Blue

Luxury and creativity walk hand in hand in this legendary 57cm charcoal barbecue. With a closed ash catcher, convenient lid holder, a GBS cooking grate for all culinary experiments and upgraded with a bracket for your iGrill accessory – this is your guarantee for the authentic feel of charcoal barbecuing.