Win with Dreams Beds Galway: ‘Galway your Dreams have come true’ that’s the phrase that pays all this week on Galway Bay FM. If you’re dreaming of a brand new mattress, then wake up – your dreams could come true. We have a fantastic €500 Dreams Beds Gift Voucher to giveaway every day this week! Thanks to the great team at the fab new Dreams Beds on the Tuam Rd, we also have an bouncing great €1000 gift voucher plus a pair of pillows to give away on Friday 11th. Now that would put a spring in your step! Tune in across the week for you chance to win.

Tues 8th – The Live Wire with Ronan from 12 to 3

Wed 9th – On the Move with Kayte from 3 to 5

Thurs 10th – Mollie in the Morning from 7 to 9am

Friday 11th – On the Move with Kayte from 3 to 5 ( overall winner selection)

Dreams Beds, a leading retailer of high-quality mattresses and beds, has just opened its newest store in Galway. The store, located at Tuam Road, (formally the Laura Ashley store) officially opened its doors to the public on Friday 28th July and marked an exciting expansion for Dreams Beds in the vibrant city of Galway.

With a reputation built on excellent customer service and a wide selection of top-quality products, Dreams Beds aims to become the go-to destination for Galway residents seeking a better night’s sleep. The store’s knowledgeable and friendly team will be on hand to guide customers through the buying process, offering expert advice and personalised recommendations to ensure every individual finds the perfect sleep solution with their new Sleep Match Technology.

Dreams Beds takes pride in delivering products that combine innovation, style, and comfort. The Galway store will showcase a range of leading mattress brands, including the latest models featuring advanced technologies such as memory foam, pocket springs, and cooling materials. Customers can expect to find brands like Exclusive CoolTouch Tempur, Sealy, Silentnight, and many more, ensuring they can choose from a wide range of options tailored to their specific sleep preferences.

“We are delighted to bring Dreams Beds to the vibrant city of Galway,” said Gerard the Store Manager at Dreams “With our extensive range of mattresses, bed frames, and accessories, we are confident that Galway residents will find the perfect sleep solution that meets their unique needs. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and providing them with an outstanding shopping experience.”

Dreams Beds is a leading retailer of high-quality mattresses and beds, committed to providing exceptional sleep solutions to customers across Ireland. With a wide selection of top brands and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, Dreams Beds has become a trusted name in the industry. In May 2021 Dreams was acquired by Tempur Sealy one of the most recognised mattress specialists giving them exclusivity to Tempur’s CoolTouch range. The new Dreams Beds store in Galway is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing exceptional sleep solutions and creating dream-worthy bedroom environments. The store will offer an extensive range of mattresses, bed frames, bedding accessories, and more, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers.

Dreams Beds invites everyone to join the grand opening celebration at the new Galway store, located at Tuam Road. For more information about Dreams Beds and its range of products, please visit www.dreams.ie