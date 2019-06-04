WIN €1,000 CASH IN THE GALWAY RACES 150TH SINGER SONGWRITER COMPETITION

In celebration of its 150th Summer Festival, Galway Racecourse together with our good selves, Galway Bay FM are today delighted to announce details of a new singer songwriter competition, where one lucky winner will win €1,000 cash, perform live at Ireland’s Largest Horse Racing Festival and gain publicity and support from us as the local media partner.

Straight from the horse’s mouth!

Gerry Murphy, Ronan Lardner, Michael Maloney, General manager, Galway Racecourse, Gigi, Alan Murphy, Ollie Turner, Fiona Scally, Sinéad Cassidy, Sales & marketing Manager Galway Races

Commenting on the competition, Michael Moloney General Manager of Galway Racecourse said, “Galway and the West of Ireland is bursting with musical talent, all you have to do is walk down Shop Street in the heart of Galway City on any given day and you’re met with an array of fantastic musicians. We want to reward that talent and what better time than our 150th birthday! We are now inviting all musicians/ singer songwriters to take part. We can’t wait to hear what you have in store for us”.

Jon Richards, Programme Director at Galway Bay Fm also added, “Galway and the West of Ireland is a hotbed of musical talent and this year if you have a song that’s bursting to get out and be heard, then the Galway Racecourse 150th Singer Songwriter Competition is your chance to be part of their amazing celebrations and win 1000 euro, as a judge I can’t wait to hear what will make my hair stand on end as we search for the overall winner“.

Widely regarded as the highlight of the summer season in Ireland, after 150 years, ‘Galway’ continues to do what it has always done. It stirs the soul, makes our hearts beat that little bit faster, brings us together as families and generations and gives us an occasion to celebrate. It has survived and thrived. It is a race meeting like no other that creates a feeling like no other. The style, the entertainment, the sense of history and all the thrills of top-quality racing; thinking about it is enough to give you goose-bumps. Or, in other words, it’s enough to make your hair stand on end! For more information and to book tickets to this Summer’s 150th Galway Races visit galwayraces.com.

Write a song that captures the spirit of Galway Races and you could win €1000

Entry is now open. The competition is open to all types of song, in any style – ballad, country, pop, rock etc. Songs may be entered in either the English or Irish language. The song must include the lyrics of the Galway Races and ‘150 years of making your hair stand on end”. Songwriters may only enter one song for consideration.

Check out their website for more information: www.galwayraces.com.

Entries can be submitted via email to [email protected]

or on a CD or USB by post to the following address: Singer Song Writer Competition, Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway.

All entries must be accompanied by a copy of the lyrics; typed or clearly written. Finalists will be notified by phone by Tuesday 9th July 2019. The provisional adjudication will be on the basis of the tracks submitted, from which ten finalists will be chosen. Each of the ten finalists will be invited to take part in a live performance in Galway City (Bar 1520 on Quay street) on Thursday 18th July at 9pm. Each songwriter will be responsible for providing the singer and/or group for his/her entry in the final at his/her own expense.

A first prize of €1,000 will be presented to the winning songwriter on the night of the final. Final adjudication will be on the night of the final. Decisions of the adjudication panel will be final.