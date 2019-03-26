Wednesday – Live from Lexus Galway

We’re out and about on Thursday at Lexus Galway, your local Authorised Lexus Retailer in Ballybrit for the Launch of the New Lexus UX Hybrid Crossover Vehicle.

Join Ronan Lardner on the Live Wire 12 to 3 and Alan Murphy on The A List from 3pm to 5pm. It’s going be an interesting afternoon as we discover why this stunning new Lexus Self Charging Hybrid Crossover is an exciting and unique entry to the Luxury Compact Crossover Market.

Lexus Galway would like to invite you to the launch of their brand new Lexus UX Hybrid Crossover Vehicle.

The all-new Lexus UX takes a brave new approach to crossover thinking, offering innovative luxury & safety in a vehicle that combines bold new design and ultra-efficient hybrid powertrains.

Available with Lexus Safety System Plus, 3 Years Servicing as Standard and 3.9 Percent APR, this new Lexus Crossover is an attractive choice.

Come along to the “Open Door” Launch event starting Thursday 28th March to Saturday 30th March and Test Drive the new Lexus UX Hybrid Crossover for yourself.

For more info call Lexus Galway on 091 336250.

Lexus – Experience Amazing