Warzone Galway

Viewer discretion advised.

On street brawls, illegal fireworks discharged in a crowded Eyre Square and what appears to be a man wielding a large knife during an altercation… Galway city is trending online and for all the wrong reasons.



After a weekend of reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, videos have emerged on social media of events which appear to have taken place in the city of the Tribes. The scenes have filled many with anger, disbelief and disappointment.



What now for Galway? The debate on tackling anti-social behaviour continues.