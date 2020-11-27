Virtual Toy Show in association with Beatty ToyMaster, Loughrea

print

This year as very thing has been a bit topsy turvy we decided to make our toy show a little bit different this year too. We are going Virtual!

On Friday 4th December Alan Murphy from The A List will enlist the help of some very bubbly, very astute and well informed young Galway listeners to review a selection of toys. Our Virtual Toy Show will go live on Facebook Premiere at 7pm on Friday 4th – book your seat on your sofa now!

All our toys are kindly provided by our good friends at Beatty’s Toymaster Loughrea. Just to note Beatty’s have just launched their online store – have a look HERE

Our eleven excellent reviewers hail from all over Galway City and County, and vary in age from 4 up to 10 years old. Tune in all this week to Alan on the A List from 3-5pm for a sneak preview of just how entertaining these youngest are.

Let’s Make it Extra Special!

This year as always we would like you all to remember those among us who will be facing a more difficult Christmas than most. As part of our Virtual Toy Show we would like you to consider make a donation to our chosen charity for this campaign, Galway Sick Kids Foundation:

To make a donation to Galway Sick Kids Foundation click donate

Galway Sick Kids Foundation CLG was established to fund-raise for the purchasing of equipment, medical and other, for use in the promotion of health, including the prevention or relief of sickness, disease and human suffering in the Paediatric Unit of University Hospital Galway. They endeavour to raise funds to make a difference and improve the hospital experience for the children attending GUH paediatric unit. They support them and their families through stressful times by providing basic facilities, equipment and information in a child-focused, friendly environment. Galway Sick Kids Foundation supports the children of Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo and North Clare.