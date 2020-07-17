Virtual Ladies Day at Galway Races

Her announce details for this year’s virtual Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival

The glamour and excitement of the Her Ladies’ Day Best Dressed competition will shortly be celebrated in style – and this year it comes from the comfort of your own home on Thursday 30th July.

Yes, while the racing takes place behind closed doors for 2020, the occasion will be open to everyone and will be brought to life on Her.ie – Ireland’s most popular destination for women, with a team expertly positioned to showcase all the entertainment on offer.

Whether its wearing the outfit you were originally planning to wear to the Galway Races or you simply just fancy dressing up in your finery to mark the day, you could be in with a chance of winning the coveted 2020 title.

This year’s Her Best Dressed winner will win a luxury two night spa break in the Galmont Hotel and Spa in a superior sea view room, including dinner, spa treatments and complimentary champagne on arrival, along with two VIP hospitality tickets to the Monday of the Galway Races 2021 Summer Festival – valued at over €1,000. The winner of the Best Hat Competition will also will a two night break in Galmont Hotel and Spa in a Sea View king room, with dinner on one evening and afternoon tea included.

Her is delighted to welcome Ladies’ Day Best Dressed reigning champion Pamela Uba as well as TV personality and Her presenter Cassie Stokes to the judging panel. Returning will also be Her’s CCO, Gillian Fitzpatrick, who was in Ballybrit last year to help select Pamela’s winning look.

01/08/2019 Repro Free: Winner Pamela Uba from Renmore Galway at the coveted Her Best Dressed competition at the Galway Races. . Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure

Gillian Fitzpatrick, Chief Commercial Officer at JOE & Her, says: “Irish women in particular really have stand-out style – something that also reflects their personalities. I just think we all feel more confident when your outfit matches who you are.

“We’ll be celebrating that unique, personal style again this year. I’m looking forward to getting together with Pamela and Cassie and the three of us really want to discover another brilliant head-to-toe look.”

And not only is Ladies’ Day regarded a pinnacle of the fashion calendar, but Gillian says that it offers an occasion to celebrate with the women in your life – be it your mum, friends, sisters, or daughters. “Now more than ever we need to relish these very special relationships,” she adds.

To enter the Her Ladies’ Day Best Dressed competition, simply post a photo to Instagram along with a screenshot of a charity donation of our choice (minimum of €5 per entry).

Use the hashtags #HerVirtualBestDressed and #IMadeMyDonation, tag the charity of your choice, and include @galway_races and @herdotie.

Once the competitions opens for entries at 10am, the trio of judges will whittle through photos and remotely deliberate until the entries closes at 4pm.

Niamh Maher, Head of Content at Her continues: “We’re so excited! The whole day will be a virtual, interactive experience for anybody who wants to take part. Ladies Day at the Galway Races is such a staple of the festival that we’re delighted to keep the tradition going for women across the country who want to glam up and take part in this historic event. See you (virtually) on the 30th!“

Judging opens at 10am and closes at 4pm. The finalists will be selected by 5pm and overall winners of both categories (Her Best Dressed and Her Best Hat) will be announced at 7pm. All finalists and overall winners must be available for interview from 5pm.

To keep up to date on Her Virtual Ladies’ Day Best Dressed Competition, see www.her.ie