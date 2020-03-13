Updated Measures in Response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

From: Department of Health

Latest Update

The government is announcing additional measures to protect citizens by delaying the spread of COVID-19.

The general public is asked to follow this advice and keep informed of this ongoing outbreak.

We are actively working to delay the spread of this virus, so that our health system will be able to respond effectively.

Social Distancing

Social distancing aims, through a variety of means, to decrease or interrupt the spread of COVID-19. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals.

Social distancing is keeping a 2m (6ft) space between you and other people. You should not shake hands or make close contact where possible.

Updated Measures

It is important to reduce the risk of further spread of the infection.

Self-isolate: People are now being asked to stay at home if they have ‘flu-like symptoms (for example, fever, cough and so on) regardless of travel or contact history.

Social Interactions: Reduce interactions with people outside the workplace as much as possible.

All citizens are required to:

avoid crowded places

increase interpersonal distance (ideally separation of at least 2 metres, not shaking hands, avoiding communal sleeping areas)

when in crowded settings, people should practice personal protective measures as they usually do (for example, frequent hand hygiene, avoid touching eyes/nose/mouth)

Vulnerable Groups

Protective self-separation is recommended for a person who is at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19, when the virus is circulating in their community.

These groups include:

all people aged 75 years and over

people (adults and children) with long-term medical conditions including people with cardiac and respiratory conditions

people whose immune system is impaired due to disease or treatment including cancer patients

patients with any condition that can compromise respiratory function

residents of nursing homes and other long-stay settings (including disability, mental health and older persons services)

all over 50-year olds within the specialist disability health services

all people in the specialist disability health services with an underlying health condition

All day services and community day hospitals (including disability, mental health and older persons services) are asked to enhance their social distancing measures.

Mass Gatherings

There should be no mass gatherings:

involving more than 100 people if located indoors

involving more than 500 people if located outdoors

Museums, galleries and tourism sites will close.

Social distancing and good hygiene should be exercised in all instances.

Respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 spread quickly in crowded spaces. Mass gatherings can amplify the spread of this diseases.

Infections can also be transmitted travelling to and from an event, and in participants’ home communities upon return. These recommendations are in line with those now taken by most other EU countries.

Examples of mass gatherings may include conferences, sporting events, religious events, national and international events.

Closure of Schools, Creches, Childcare Facilities and Higher Education Institutions

The following institutions will close to students:

educational institutions including creches/ kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

higher educational institutions, including universities, research institutes and so on.

The Delay Phase

We know that COVID19 (Coronavirus) is contagious and many people will catch it. Our delay strategy is planned to slow down the spread of the virus. This means that for example, if 1,000 people are going to catch the virus, the delay initiatives should result in 200 people per week catching the virus over five weeks, rather than 500 people per week catching the virus over 2 weeks. That way we will be able to reduce the burden on our GPs and hospitals.

It is estimated that all these social distancing measures will significantly reduce the demand for hospital capacity during the peak of the epidemic. This may also reduce the total number of cases and deaths.

Experience from China indicates that the early decisive rapid coordinated and comprehensive implementation of social distancing measures are likely to be more effective min slowing the spread of the virus.

Flights

WHO is not recommending that flights be banned at this point.

We are increasing HSE’s Environmental Health presence in the airports. Arrivals will be made aware of our public health advice, asking them to practice social distancing and self-isolation if necessary.

Employers and Employees

Employers/employees should prepare to work from home, where possible.

It is recommended that there be a reduction of workplace contacts where possible, implementation of remote working practices/teleconferencing where possible and not to travel for meetings.

Work times and break times should be staggered where possible.

Employers will be asked to increase awareness about and communication to staff about COVID-19 and to introduce policies to reduce social contact, such as:

flexible hours

staggering start times and break times

teleworking arrangements

using email and teleconferencing

reduce face-to-face meetings and gatherings

Droplets generated by coughs and sneezes are a major source of COVID-19 transmission.

Social distancing in workplaces can decrease the risk of person-to-person transmission by reducing droplet transmission that occurs within 2 metres.

If an employee develops ‘flu-like symptoms they should immediately be separated from others, instructed on respiratory etiquette and sent home (not using public transport, if possible).

Advice from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation is available here.

Visiting Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Long Stay Settings

Restricted visiting is operating in hospitals and nursing homes. Limited social contact within nursing homes, hospitals and long stay settings is required.

Restricted visiting will operate for all residential services (including disability, mental health and older persons services).

Symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

The most common symptoms of the virus are:

fever (high temperature)

a cough – this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

If you are experiencing these symptoms and are concerned you have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, self-isolate and contact your GP by phone.

Your GP or public health doctor will assess you and decide if a test for COVID-19 is necessary.

Food Supply

Businesses are working to ensure that there will be no interruption to the supply chain.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are remaining open with good social distancing.

Schools

Schools will be closed until 29 March and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Public Transport

Commuters are advised to travel off peak and practice social distancing. If you are experiencing symptoms, do not use public transport. Self isolate and call your GP.

Public transport will continue but the public is asked to follow guidelines on social distancing.

Facemasks

There is no evidence to show that masks protect healthy people from COVID-19. Masks are required for healthcare workers in clinical settings.

Grandparents

In reference to children visiting grandparents, even if neither of them are sick, social distancing should be practiced in particular with vulnerable groups.

Updated Measures for Download

What to do if you think you’re at risk of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)