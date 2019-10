Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the third most overcrowded hospital again today, for the third day in a row

48 patients are waiting on trolleys or along wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 69.

Nationally, 559 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

391 are waiting in the emergency department, while 168 are in wards elsewhere.