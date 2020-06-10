Two Galway names on latest tax defaulters list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway names are included on the newly published tax defaulters list, which contains 35 names from around the country, making settlements totalling 6 million euro

16 of the cases nationally were for amounts exceeding 100 thousand euro.

The highest Galway payment was made by Thomas Holland of 40 William Street in the city, a dental technician trading under the name TW Holland Dental Laboratory.

Mr Holland made a settlement of 311 thousand 600 euro with Revenue.

The settlement was for a revenue audit case and non-declaration of Income tax and under declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

The other Galway name is Vincent Costello, an agricultural contractor from New Inn, Ballinasloe.

Mr Costello made a settlement of just over 95 thousand euro for a revenue audit case, and under declaration of Income tax and PAYE, PRSI and USC.

The highest settlement made for the period covering the first three months of the year was made by a Dublin carer.

Michella Forde from Raheny was fined 1 million and 88 thousand euro in tax, interest and penalties for not declaring Capital Acquisitions Tax and Income tax.

Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period from January to the end of March this year.