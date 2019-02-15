Transport Minister rules out Galway suggestion of mandatory high-vis vests

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A member of the county’s Joint Policing Committee says he’s disappointed that the Department of Transport would not consider making the use of high-visibility vests mandatory.

Councillor Noel Thomas made the comments at a meeting of the committee held at the Garda Regional Headquarters in Renmore this week.

Councillor Noel Thomas said there should be a requirement that children, cyclists and pedestrians wear high-visibility vests when using roads.

The county council wrote to the Department of Transport asking if the government would consider the proposal.

In response, the department says it’s not considering making the wearing of the high-vis vests a legal requirement which would necessitate a fixed charge penalty.

Minister Ross says it’s his view that safety issues such as this, are best addressed through educational and publicity campaigns.

Councillor Joe Byrne told the policing committee meeting that it would be ‘ludicrous’ to expect everyone who doesn’t wear a high-vis vest to be given a penalty.