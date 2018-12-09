Current track
TOY APPEAL 2018

Written by on 9 December 2018

Our toys appeal this year is an opportunity to give something to a good cause – The Paediatric’s Department at University College Hospital Galway.  We all know this is a good a cause as you can get especially at this time of year.   Your gifts this Christmas will be appreciate all through the year.

If you would like to donate something either or toys or a euro or two  we need you to bear  a few things in mind

The Toys  you donate must be new and suitable for a hospital environment  in other words they need to sturdy, safe,  no small parts  or anything can could be deemed a weapon. Items  need to be disinfected easily, i.e. plastic,  no soft toys.

So here is our wish list:

Duplo

Dinosaurs,

Robots,

Transformers,

Blaze  and the Monster Machine trucks for racing track

Character figurines, like Paw Patrol, P.J. Masks, Fairies, Little People figurines,

My Little Pony,

Littlest Pet Shop figurines

Wooden figures for a small or large dolls house

Arts and Craft materials,

Crayola Twistable crayons

Playing cards  ( older children are given these to keep)

Remember you can also make a donations  – no matter how small,  and all money raised will go towards recovering the pool table and buying spare pool balls  ans also interactive wall toys for the out patients waiting area department.

WHERE TO DROP OFF TOYS:

You can drop them here to our  studios, Galway Bay FM, Sandy Road, Galway.     ( Please do not drop items into the hospital!)

WHERE TO MAKE A DONATION:

Check out  ……

 

Sinead Kennedy

