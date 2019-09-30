TII seeks project appraisal for proposed road widening at section of N84

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland has sought a project appraisal from the National Road Design Office for a proposed upgrade to the N84 Headford Road between Ballindooley and Clonboo.

The NDRO aims to have this completed and submitted to TII by mid-November.

The next stage would involve a feasibility study.

Local councillor James Charity says this is the first time TII has advanced a road widening proposal of the N84 beyond initial proposal stage.

More at 12 as he says it appears to be moving in the right direction but will require a number of years to deliver….