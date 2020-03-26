Here’s a list of the wrong answers – you’ll have to keep trying!
So far the following guesses in our ‘Half a Grand to Beat the Band’ game have been sent in to Donal.
Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA
The Cars – Just what I needed
Chesney Hawks – The one and only
Halo James – Could have told you so
Aerosmith – Dude looks like a lady
Westlife – when you’re looking like that
Bryan Adams – Summer of 69
Bon Jovi – Living on a prayer
Kim Wilde – Chequered love
Shania Twain – Man I feel like a woman
You’ll have to keep trying, tune in each day 6-8pm to Donal Mahon on The Big Drive Home and take you’re chance at winning Half a Grand to Beat the Band!