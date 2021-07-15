This Friday the Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour in association with FBD Insurance comes to Galway

print



This Olympic 2020 Games in Tokyo will be a very different games to any other in the past given the current global pandemic of COVID 19.

This has meant that there will be no spectators travelling to the games from any country so the world will have to watch the games via the broadcasts going out globally. This creates a very different experience for both the athletes competing and the fans supporting in each of the home countries.

The Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour is a national campaign across the four provinces in Ireland during the Tokyo Olympic games. The ‘Home Tour’ aims to create excitement around the country for the Team Ireland athletes competing in the games and to help great touchpoint for families of athletes that cannot travel to the games to see them compete given restrictions due to COVID 19.

This Friday the Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour in association with FBD Insurance , proud sponsor of Team Ireland comes to Galway.

To celebrate the commencing of the Olympic games, “Galway Talks” show with Keith Finnegan is bringing the Olympic torch to Galway Rowing club this Friday as he broadcasts live from the official Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour in association with FBD Insurance, proud sponsor of Team Ireland.

Special guests include former Olympians Rob Heffernan, and Kenneth Egan, plus family members of this year’s super-talented Irish Olympic hopefuls & he’s got a 500 euro FBD Hotel voucher for you to win on the day.

That’s Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan live from Team Ireland Olympic Home Tour at Galway Rowing Club in association with FBD this Friday from 9am