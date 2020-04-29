The Classic Albums Show – Episode 01

The first episode of The Classic Albums Show. A series which will take a deep dive into some of music’s most beloved and profound albums from a variety of genres, featuring hosts Ciaran “Ted” Cronin and Alan Skerritt. This episode focuses on the brilliant “What’s Going On”, the 11th studio album from American soul singer, songwriter and producer Marvin Gaye. For any comments, questions or suggestions for future episodes contact: [email protected]

