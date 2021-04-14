print

This month sees the launch of a new feature on Galway Talks – The Bookshelf. At the beginning of each month Keith Finnegan selects a newly published book. We are inviting you to join him in reading this book. At the end of each month Keith invites the author to chat with him about their book on The Bookshelf.

On The Bookshelf this month is Zoe Holohan’s moving autobiography As the Smoke Clears. Join Keith on Galway Talk on Friday 30th April to hear what Zoe has to say.

If you would like to put a question to Zoe Holohan send us a voice note on Whatsapp on 087 0958968 or you can email us at [email protected]

ON THE BOOKSHELF – April 2021

AS THE SMOKE CLEARS

by Zoe Holohan

On 23 July 2018, in the seaside town of Mati in Greece, Zoe Holohan and her husband of four days were enjoying the beginning of their honeymoon. Then disaster struck. Unprecedented wildfires swept through the area, killing 102 people. Zoe and Brian fled their villa, chased by the flames, running for their lives.

Ultimately Zoe was one of the few survivors from the area, having been miraculously rescued from the boot of a burning car just seconds from death. She suffered severe burns all over her face and body, and her beloved husband Brian lost his life before her eyes. In this remarkable story Zoe reveals the emotional journey of grappling with the loss of her true love and partner, as well as her own incredible fight for survival, learning how to walk, talk and use her limbs again, and a future facing PTSD and a heavily scarred body.

Zoe’s authentic voice shines through in her writing, resulting in an inspiring love letter to her husband and to her life that is yet to come. Her reflections on inheriting and preserving Brian’s legacy are rare and thought-provoking, and will inspire the reader to look inwards. At a time when the world as a whole is healing from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoe’s story stands out as an exemplary tale of what we can withstand, even with the odds against us.



As the Smoke Clears is a deeply personal journey through a life-altering year which, at its heart, teaches us to seek hope, happiness, and sometimes even humour in the most tragic of circumstances, and to find comfort in the enduring kindness of our fellow human beings.