Terms & Conditions DFS Facebook Competition

PRIZE: DFS Peace Chair in your chosen colour and feet

Live Date: Thursday 21st 12 noon

Close Date: Friday 22nd 5pm

Prize draw open to persons aged 18 years or over other than employees of DFS, their families or anyone else associated with this promotion. One entry per person. Prize Draw opens on Thursday 21st 2019 and closes at 5pm on Friday 22nd March 2019. There is one prize. The prize is one Peace Accent Chair in a choice of fabric and FEET with delivery to one UK or Republic of Ireland mainland address.

There is no cash alternative to this prize. The prize is not transferable and non-refundable. No purchase necessary. To enter the competition, a user must enter by comment on the competition post on the Galway bay Fm Facebook page. Entries not submitted in accordance with these rules, damaged, incomplete, altered or illegible will be disqualified.

The winner will be chosen by random draw on Friday 22nd March 2019. The decision of DFS is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. The decision of DFS cannot be contested in court. The winner will be notified of their prize via Facebook messenger, where their delivery details will be confirmed. Winner’s details will be published on the Galway Bay FM Facebook page under the competition post on from Friday 22nd March 2019. By entering, the winner consents to such information being disclosed.

A winner who cannot be contacted after 3 attempts within a two-week period will forfeit their prize and it will be reallocated. By entering this prize draw, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by the rules, and all entry instructions given are deemed to form part of the rules of the prize draw. If you are a winner, the Promoter may request you to participate in any publicity or promotion organised by the Promoter including promotional photographs. The Promoter is DFS, Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Adwick le Street, Doncaster, DN6 7NA. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw this offer or amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice. In the event of any dispute regarding the Terms and Conditions, the conduct, results and any other matters relating to this prize draw, the decision of the Promoter shall be final and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into.

