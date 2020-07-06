Tender process begins for construction of almost 50 social housing units in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender process has begun for the construction of almost 50 social houses at Fana Bhui in Tuam.

Construction had been expected to commence at the Tirboy site this month but timelines were impacted due to restrictions associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.

The 49 new units will consist of single storey two-bed, two-storey two-bed and two-storey three-beds with the project originally expected to reach completion by the end of 2021.

The project is valued in excess of €10m and is part of the government’s Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness initiative.

The deadline for tenders for construction of the 49 units closes next Tuesday on July 14th.

Meanwhile, archaeological surveys associated with the project were recently completed on site.