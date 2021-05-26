print

Whether it’s a bit or byte of technology there is definitely no escaping it.

The Tech Byte on Galway Talks with Katie Finnegan is broadcast every second Wednesday. Katie is joined by Michael Sloane our technology adviser from Harvey Norman, Knocknacarra Shopping Park in Galway. Michael will answer listeners questions on all aspects of consumer electronics. Katie and Michael will also chat about the latest in gadgets and new developments in the technology that’s now part of our everyday lives.

The Tech Byte on Galway Talks is aimed at a wide audience ranging from the tech savvy looking for the latest technology update and the newest gadgets to the not so tech savvy looking for simple advice in a language they will understand.

