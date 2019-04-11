Taoiseach to discuss positive legal ruling on Athenry data centre when he visits Apple in Cork tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom-The Taoiseach is to discuss the Apple ruling on Athenry when he visits the tech giant’s European headquarters in Cork tomorrow.

It’s understood a discussion will be held during the visit on the Supreme Court’s ruling that An Bord Pleanála was not obliged to carry out a full Environmental Impact Assessment on the entire masterplan for Apple`s planned data centre in Athenry.

The Supreme Court today dismissed an appeal by two local residents over An Bord Pleanála’s approval for the first phase of tech giant Apple’s previously planned €850 million data centre in Athenry.

The data centre – which was set to create hundreds of jobs – had faced lengthy legal efforts in the Supreme Court to block it on environmental grounds.

Although Apple is no longer proceeding with the project, the court had agreed to hear the appeal because the issues raised could affect the board’s consideration of other data centre developments.

Junior Minister and East Galway TD Ciaran Cannon has welcomed the Supreme Court`s judgement

The Minister for the Diaspora and International Development told FYI Galway the decision ‘helps pave the way’ for Apple to invest in Athenry –