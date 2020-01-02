St Thomas’ manager looking forward to early start to new year

Galway hurling champions St Thomas’ are back in championship action on Sunday next at 4pm in Limerick when they take on Tipperary and Munster champions Borris-Ileagh in an earlier than usual All-Ireland semi final. As the GAA move a step closer to finishing the club championships in the same calendar year, it means St Thomas’ will be back in action 8 weeks after they won their fourth county title, but a month earlier than the 2019 All-Ireland semi final where they beat Cushendall by a point in Parnell Park.

Borris-Ileagh are managed by Portumna’s Johnny Kelly and they were seen by many as underdogs going into the Munster final against Ballygunner on November 24th only to emerge victorious 1-12 to 1-11 to land their first provincial title since 1986.

Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final in the Gaelic Grounds, St Thomas’ manager Kevin Lally has been telling Sean Walsh he would be in favour of finishing the club championships before Christmas…

St Thomas’ All-Ireland semi-final record:

2019 – St Thomas’ 0-18 Cushendall (Antrim) 2-11

2017 – Ballyea (Clare) 1-19 St Thomas’ 2-14

2013 – St Thomas’ 1-25 Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-19 AET; St Thomas’ 0-15 Loughgiel Shamrocks 0-7 (replay)