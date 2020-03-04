DATE Multiple performances daily, 2–28 March LOCATION Galway County VENUE Airport Terminal Building, Carnmore PRICE Child €8, Adult €11, Family (4 people) €34

Branar Téatar do Pháistí invites you to join it on an immersive theatre adventure through the story of the Irish language in Sruth na Teanga.

Branar will create different worlds, each offering a poetic interpretation of crucial periods in the life cycle of this ancient language. The audience is invited into an unforgettable theatrical experience, encountering imaginative worlds that evoke the landscape, history and forces that have shaped Gaeilge, one of the ten most ancient languages still spoken today.

Experience a true sense of adventure with cinematic levels of detail as you travel from one room to the next in five otherworldly experiences combining live performance, puppetry, music, video mapping, breathtaking design and beautiful imagery. Branar’s world-class brand of storytelling will enchant audiences of children aged eight-plus and adults alike.

Artistic Director Marc Mac Lochlainn

Designer Maeve Clancy

Composer Michael Chang

Sruth na Teanga is kindly facilitated by Galway City Council and Galway County Council.

Running time 50 minutes.

Schools Performances

Students €7, Teachers go free – sruthnateanga.ie

Family Performances

Child €8, Adult €11, Family (4 people) €34

