Sinn Féin to host Galway Easter commemorations online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin is to hold its Galway Easter commemorations online due to coronavirus restrictions.

The party is to lead an alternative commemoration this Easter Sunday instead of its annual wreath laying ceremony which traditionally takes place at the Liam Mellows monument at the north-west of Eyre Square.

The commemoration will be hosted online at 3 o’clock on Sunday, and locals are being asked to get involved by wearing an Easter lily or hanging a tri-colour from their homes.

The live event can be accessed on the Sinn Féin website and across all the party’s social media channels.

Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell says it’s a chance for people to mark the occasion while adhering to public health guidelines….