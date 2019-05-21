Silver For Monivea Man At WAKO Kickboxing World Cup

It was a good weekend for Monivea’s Brendan Kenny who took Silver at the WAKO Kickboxing World Cup event that took place in Budapest. Following fights against opponents from Hungary, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and Poland, Brendan qualified for the final against a Finnish opponent who would win despite a strong showing from the Galway man. Brendan fight’s out of the White Tiger Martial Arts Club in Castlebar under Damien Gormely and next up will be representing GMIT at the University Combat Games in Croatia at the end of July.

Of course, to compete at this level would not be possible without some help and Brendan has some excellent Galway based sponsors in both Body Fuel Galway and Breakfree Clothing among others.

This is a really exciting tournament for me as it’s the first tournament of its kind and also it’s extremely exciting to see kickboxing included at the games along with Olympic Sports such as Taekwondo and Judo.

