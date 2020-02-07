Second change to voting times on Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been another change in the voting times today on the Galway island of Inishbofin

Polling was to close at 5 this evening due to expected bad weather, but this has been extended to 8.30pm

The country’s islands, including the four in Galway, go to the polls a day earlier than the rest of the country so boxes can be returned on time to the mainland count centres

Voting began on Inishbofin and the Aran Islands at 7 this morning

While voting on the Aran Islands will be until 10 tonight, Inishbofin polling will now close at 8.30pm

The electorate on Galway’s four islands is 1,221, who have the opportunity to vote today

Polling for the rest of Galway, along with the rest of the country, opens tomorrow morning at 7

Meanwhile, counting for the three Galway constituencies begins at 9 on Sunday morning

