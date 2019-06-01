Scoreless Draw For Galway United Against Cabinteely.

Galway United played out a scoreless draw against Cabinteely at Eamonn Deacy Park last night in what was United’s last home game for almost a month.

Several chances were created with Shane Doherty and Matthew Barrett going close for the home side in the second half but the sides finished scoreless.

Despite the stalemate, Galway United Manager Alan Murphy said his side gave a better performance than last week’s outing.

Meanwhile, Galway ﻿United Friends Co-Operative are running a bus to Bank Holiday Monday’s away match against Longford Town at City Calling Stadium, leaving at 1.45pm. Seats can be booked by contacting Kenneth Keady at 085 1083930 or Stephen Dowling at 086 2361040.