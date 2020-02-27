Savage Beauty 14 -17 March

Internationally-acclaimed Finnish Artist Kari Kola developed his love of working with light in his native Finland, where the autumns and winters are long and very dark.

Between 14 – 17 March 2020, Kari Kola will present his largest site-specific artwork to date. Savage Beauty is an enormous 5km lighting installation on the mountain of Ceann Garbh, overlooking Loch na Fuaiche. The lake is situated in north Connemara with part of the north-eastern shore lying along the border of County Mayo.

Galway 2020 invites you to absorb Savage Beauty at your own pace with a walk into nature as Kari Kola illuminates the landscape in subtle shadows of morphing colour highlighting the undulating mountain range of Ceann Garbh.

The stunning artwork will captivate visitors, inviting them to engage with the landscape and environment through an ethereal light-based and sculptural experience.

The only way to access Savage Beauty by vehicle is by pre-booked event shuttle bus from the Park and Ride.

Park and Ride locations: Peacockes Hotel, Maam Cross; An Fhairche | Clonbur; Leenaun and Tuar Mhic Éadaigh | Toormakeady, Co Mayo.

There is absolutely no access for private cars.

Tickets cost €6.50 ticket pp (plus booking fee). Family tickets cost €25 (plus booking fees) for a family of 5 persons. Under 2s free but ticketed. The ticket price covers parking and shuttle bus transportation to the Savage Beauty viewing area. Savage Beauty is a self-guided walking tour along L1601.

For more information, view the Savage Beauty FAQs