Saturday – Live from Monaghan & Sons Seat Dealers, Tuam road

This Saturday we are live from Monaghan & Sons Seat Dealers Tuam road, Galway from 9-2. Order your new SEAT and they will pay the VAT, saving you up to €5,500 on selected models. This offer is available on selected models in stock only, so don’t miss out! Call into your local SEAT retailer for more details Monaghan & Sons Tuam road, Galway.

Your choice for new Skoda, new SEAT or quality used cars in Galway.

At the premises on the Tuam Road they offer the full range of Skoda & SEAT new cars, over 120 used cars for sale and a fully equipped car service department. A family run business, serving the West of Ireland for over 20 years, they provide competitive motor finance, a fully stocked Skoda & SEAT parts department and body repair facility.They can cater for all your motoring needs and relish the opportunity to help with your enquiry.

For more information click HERE