Live from Aughrim Market

This Saturday morning join Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel when she broadcasts live from the Christmas Market in Aughrim in association with Valerie’s of Aughrim, Declan Fahy Coaches and Burkes of Aughrim, Aughrim Nursing Home, Michael Quinn’s Pub Aughrim, Aughrim Sawmills, Western Tractors and Cormac Jennings Farm Sets

Tune into The Wagon Wheel between 9am and 12 noon for great music and fantastic giveaways.

The Christmas Market in Aughrim, Co. Galway will be officially opened at 10am by Fr. Gerard Geraghty and Arch deacon John Godfrey.

Santa Claus arrives at 12.30pm and the tractor run starts at 5.30pm on Saturday evening. There are 50 stalls on site offering plenty of Christmas gift ideas.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Olivia Douglas and Emma Donoghue. Tom McGrath is compare and dj for the day.

All proceeds raised on the day will go to the Jack & Jill Foundation. Come along to a fun filled family day.

