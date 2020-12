print

Connacht take on Benetton in a rescheduled Pro14 game tomorrow night (Friday) at 7.35pm in the Sportsground. The Italian side have lost all six of their Pro14 games this season, while Connacht have won three and lost two of the five games they have played in a season that has seen several postponements because of Covid 19. Ahead of tomorrow night’s game (live on GBFM), William Davies has been speaking to Backs Coach Nigel Carolan and firstly, centre Tom Daly…