Roscommon Galway TD claims HSE ordering insufficient quantity of flu vaccine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD is claiming that the HSE has ordered far less additional flu vaccines than will be needed for the upcoming flu season, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Deputy Denis Naughten says the HSE plans to purchase 200 thousand additional vaccines for the adult population compared to last year – which represents about 5% of the adult population.

The Independent Deputy feels this is well short of what is needed to protect the population from the flu virus – because there will be inevitable confusion with Covid-19 symptoms in hospitals nationwide.

Deputy Naughten says we cannot allow a second wave of Covid-19 to cause chaos in our hospitals after the heroic efforts made to stop the virus earlier this year…

