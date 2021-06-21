Ronan’s Thoughts

print

Episode 1 – 14th June 2021

Radio was never as important as it is now

Let’s start with a stat. 81% of Irish adults listen to radio every day. That’s roughly 3.2 million of the population. I think it’s safe to say that Irish homes and businesses continue to embrace this important medium.

Why?

Is it because we area naturally inquisitive people who have a thirst for news and information? Is it the daily companionship it offers? Is it the music it provides? Or, Is it a combination of them all?

Radio of the Past

The humble radio has been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember. Whether it’s a memory of the village gathering around the wireless to hear the All Ireland final, or your mother telling you to keep quiet so she could hear the news. It had a mystery and magical element attached to it, how a voice and music could travel into our kitchens through a speaker. If I was to ask you now, where your home radio was situated, I can guarantee, a strong nostalgic image has entered your head. We grew up with it. It educated us. It influenced our musical palates. Radio has been around a lot longer than television, so it’s roots are deeper and it has a very strong impact on our lives. It is powerful

Present Day Radio

The airwaves today are busy with punchy jingles, feel good music, catchy adverts and quirky personalities. There is animportant thread that runs through local and regional radio though, and that is honesty. Because radio is non visual, there is a responsibility to deliver accurate concise news and information to the listeners. That is why radio has triumphed during the pandemic. It is a trusted source that like any relationship, if there is strength and believability, that connection is copper-fastened. Radio Presenters also became an integral part of the process. They entertained with great energy , spontaneity and wit. The dynamic of the family home changed dramatically over the last year with most members being confined to a 5km radius. This lead to a lifestyle change where Presenters became a daily voice in the home. The importance of companionship and mental health took centrestage, and those isolating found their antidote in radio.It became more than just news and entertainment, it became a friend.

Radio of the future

There is no doubt that radio has it’s challenges. Music Streaming is very present and prominent. It is instant and at your fingertips. That’s all very well, but where’s the buzz of what’s coming next? That endorphin rush of hearing a song that takes you back to a precise moment or event. A playlist is all very well, but where is the personality? Where is the link between the listener and the song? That comes through the Presenter. It’s important that the mind is stimulated throughout the day, and a constant stream of music just doesn’t fulfill that void. The importance of interaction should never be underestimated and you can’t interact with a playlist.

News is the relaying of factual information to listeners in an unbiased way. Once again, this is where radio elevates itself, saying it as it is.Social Media however, is a vessel of entertainment, Information opinion and debate. It can muddy the water, influence opinion and enable inaccuracies. Ironically, Radio has found a good friend in Social Media. Not only is it another way of keeping in touch through comments and Messenger, butit’s another advertising tool. It allows the radio to sell on air features and competitions, as well as bringing the important visual aspect. Listeners have a keen interest in what goes on behind the speaker and now they can. Presenter’s profile pictures and biogs, along with promotional videos have become a huge part of the medium. It is so important now, that nearly all radio stations have a dedicated social media manager in a fulltime capacity. It is safe to say that social media compliments radio, but like anything in life, it needs to be utilized respectfully and with the sole aim of enhancing the platform.

Radio has experienced many milestones since it’s invention. Some that enhanced it’s position in our lives , and some that tested it’s strength as an information and entertainment platform. It has survived the stress test and has beamed through it all.

Long Live Radio