Report shows city property prices unchanged over last 12 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that property prices in Galway city have remained static over the past 12 months.

According to the latest Daft House Price Report for Q4 of 2019, the average city home now costs €290 thousand.

That’s unchanged from this time last year.

However, the current figure is still 81 percent higher than its lowest point during the recession.

Meanwhile, since the end of 2018, house prices in the county dropped by one percent – to now stand at just under €196 thousand.

Nationally, the average asking price of a home is down by 2.4 percent since this time last year – now standing at almost €251 thousand.

Some of the biggest percentage drops in property prices over the last 12 months were in counties Kilkenny, Leitrim, Mayo, and Offaly.

