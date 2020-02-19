Public meeting of City Joint Policing Committee to be held in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee will be held in Knocknacarra next week.

The JPC serves as a forum for consultation, discussion and recommendations on matters affecting policing across the city.

The discussion at the upcoming public meeting of the City JPC will focus on the strategic goals outlined in the 4 year strategic plan 2017 to 2020.

These are to promote the safety of all road users in Galway City; to enhance community safety responses with a view to crime prevention; to reduce and prevent anti-social behavior in Galway City; and to support community engagement models of practice.

Members of the public are invited to attend to express their views – they’ll also have the opportunity to put questions to the Joint Policing Committee on general policing matters.

The public meeting of the JPC will take place at Knocknacarra Community Centre next Tuesday evening at 7.