Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is driving an initiative to get patients active and out of bed.

The ‘end pj paralysis’ campaign aims to encourage patients who are well enough, to get out of bed, get dressed and get moving.

Over the next eight weeks, patients will be given a ‘Get Active’ booklet which includes tips on exercises that can be practiced while in hospital.

