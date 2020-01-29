Poll predicts Social Democrats and Green Party will battle for seats in Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new poll of the Galway West constituency suggests the Social Democrats and the Green Party will be in a real battle to take seats.

The TG4 Ipsos MRBI poll predicts the Galway West constituency will see stiff competition for the five seater – with all five sitting TDs and as many as five others candidates all in contention.

The TG4 Ipsos MRBI Galway West constituency poll was conducted among a sample of 525 adults aged 18 upwards.

The quota in Galway West is 17%, and although no one candidate has enough first preference votes to reach the quota according to this poll, it’s expected there will be stiff competition for the five seats.

The results suggest sitting Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton would receive 13 percent of first preference votes.

Long time sitting Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuív would receive 12 percent of first preference votes – with the poll also suggesting Social Democrats candidate Niall Ó Tuathail would also receive 12 percent of first preferences.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne would receive 10 percent of first preference votes and Green Party city councillor Pauline O’Reilly would also receive 10 percent.

Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly is predicted to take 9 percent of first preference votes, while Independent TD Noel Grealish is expected to receive 7 percent.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail city councillor Ollie Crowe would receive 8 percent of first preference votes, with Sinn Fein candidate Mairéad Farrell at 7 percent and Labour party city councillor Niall McNelis at 5 percent of first preferences.

The poll predicts Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard would receive 3 percent of first preference votes, while People Before Profit’s Joe Loughnane is estimated to take 3 percent of first preferences in the poll and Aontú’s Cormac O’ Corcoráin is estimated to take 1 percent.