Plans for new residential development in Salthill

13 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a new residential development in Salthill.

Highgate Investments Limited is seeking planning permission to demolish a building at Lenaboy Gardens.

In its place, the company hopes to build a four and half storey building with 6 two bedroom and 6 three bedroom duplex units.

It would include surface car parking and access from Lenaboy Gardens.

A decision is expected from the city council in February.

GBFM News

