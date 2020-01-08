Plans for major solar energy plant announced for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major solar energy plant have been announced for Galway.

The Wind Energy Direct solar project is part of a 300 million euro investment in three regional energy plants by Danish firm Obton and its Irish partner Shannon Energy.

The Galway development is expected to generate 50 jobs during the construction phase, with more expected in operational roles once the plant is up and running.

A Government energy licence auction is underway and the Obton-Shannon Energy projects will only proceed if they manage to secure it.

A decision is expected in the summer months.

