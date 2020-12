print

Gerry and George are joined by former Galway hurler Cyril Donnellan to look back on the All Ireland semi final defeat to Limerick, former camogie player and manager Sharon Glynn discusses Galway’s win over Tipperary in their All Ireland semi final, former Republic of Ireland manager Eoin Hand talks about coming up against the late, great Maradona and the editor of the Irish Racing Yearbook Daragh O’Conchuir discusses this year’s edition…