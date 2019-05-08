Over 150 million euro earmarked for Galway under National Broadband Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway is to receive the second highest allocation of funds under the government’s National Broadband Plan.

The 3 billion euro plan will see an investment of 152 million euro for Galway – to provide areas of the county with fibre broadband.

The highest allocation of funds goes to Cork at 290 million euro, while Carlow will receive the lowest investment at 29 million euro.

Work will begin on the roll out of high speed broadband to 540 thousand premises later this year.

It’s expected the first new homes will be connected in 2020 – but some may have to wait several years to be on the grid.