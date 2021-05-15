Out for a spin on The Live Wire

print

On The Live Wire this week Ronan Lardner is looking at the hidden gems, those places we all know and love to spend them in around Galway county. Ronan is asking if you’re out for a spin where do you like to go. Galway County is full of walking trails, visitor sites, beauty spots, outdoor amenities and wonderful heritage spots.

We want to here which places are your hidden gems. Send Ronan in your photos or video clips of your favourite spots and each day Ronan will give away a daily prize perfect for another great day out for a spin. We have passes to Kylemore Abbey, Brigits Garden, Turoe Pet Farm, Aran Island Ferries, Corrib Princess, and a great end of week prize of .

For some inspiration about your next spin out check out some of these useful links:

http://www.galwayeast.com/wayfinding/

https://www.discoverireland.ie/galway/things-to-do-in-galway

https://www.alltrails.com/ireland/county-galway

Heritage Trails Galway County

Athenry https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/deca7bd3aac84c588cd81da1ef0b7283

Beaches https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/beaches

Decade of Commemorations 1916 Trails https://www.galwaydecadeofcommemoration.org/content/topics/galway-county-1916-rising-heritage-trail

East Galway Trails and Tours https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/galway-east

East Galway Ecclesiastical Trails https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/places/east-galway-ecclesiastical-trails

Gort https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/burren-lowlands

Killimorhttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/killimor-heritage-group/places-killimor-heritage-group/killimor-heritage-trail

Lady Gregory & Yeats Heritage Trail https://www.oughterardheritage.org/content/category/place/yeats

Lawrencetownhttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/places/lawrencetown-village-east-galway-ireland-2

Leamhttp://www.oughterardtourism.com/outdoorswalkingheritage.htm

Loughreahttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/loughrea-heritage-trail

Monivea Heritage Trail https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/monivea-heritage-trail

Mountbellew Heritage Trailhttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/places/mountbellew-heritage-andtourism-network/mountbellew-pocket-guide-5

Oranmore https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/oranmore-heritage

Oughterard http://www.oughterardtourism.com/outdoorswalkingheritage.htm