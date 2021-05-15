Out for a spin on The Live Wire

On The Live Wire this week Ronan Lardner is looking at the hidden gems, those places we all know and love to spend them in around Galway county. Ronan is asking if you’re out for a spin where do you like to go. Galway County is full of walking trails, visitor sites, beauty spots, outdoor amenities and wonderful heritage spots.
We want to here which places are your hidden gems. Send Ronan in your photos or video clips of your favourite spots and each day Ronan will give away a daily prize perfect for another great day out for a spin. We have passes to Kylemore Abbey, Brigits Garden, Turoe Pet Farm, Aran Island Ferries, Corrib Princess, and a great end of week prize of .
For some inspiration about your next spin out check out some of these useful links:
http://www.galwayeast.com/wayfinding/
https://www.discoverireland.ie/galway/things-to-do-in-galway
https://www.alltrails.com/ireland/county-galway
Heritage Trails Galway County
Athenry https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/deca7bd3aac84c588cd81da1ef0b7283
Beaches https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/beaches
Decade of Commemorations 1916 Trails https://www.galwaydecadeofcommemoration.org/content/topics/galway-county-1916-rising-heritage-trail
East Galway Trails and Tours https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/galway-east
East Galway Ecclesiastical Trails https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/places/east-galway-ecclesiastical-trails
Gort https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/burren-lowlands
Killimorhttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/killimor-heritage-group/places-killimor-heritage-group/killimor-heritage-trail
Lady Gregory & Yeats Heritage Trail https://www.oughterardheritage.org/content/category/place/yeats
Lawrencetownhttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/places/lawrencetown-village-east-galway-ireland-2
Leamhttp://www.oughterardtourism.com/outdoorswalkingheritage.htm
Loughreahttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/loughrea-heritage-trail
Monivea Heritage Trail https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/heritage-publications/monivea-heritage-trail
Mountbellew Heritage Trailhttps://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/places/mountbellew-heritage-andtourism-network/mountbellew-pocket-guide-5
Oranmore https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/oranmore-heritage
Oughterard http://www.oughterardtourism.com/outdoorswalkingheritage.htm