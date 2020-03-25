OPEN FOR BUSINESS

List of essential retail outlets which do not have to close until 19 April

The Government has today announced increased measures to tackle COVID-19.

These measures include the closure of all non-essential retail outlets until 19 April.

Here’s an indicative list of outlets which are considered to be essential, and can remain open to the public during the crisis.

1. Retail and wholesale of food, beverages, newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores

2. Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses

3. Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals

4. Opticians

5. Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

6. Fuel stations and heating fuel providers

7. Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bikes and related facilities (eg. tyre sales and repairs

8. Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding

9. Laundries and drycleaners

10. Banks, post offices and Credit Unions

11. Retail sale of safety supply stores (eg. work clothes, personal protective equipment)

12. Hardware stores, builders’ merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment,supplies and essential tools for gardening, farming and agriculture

13. Retail sale of office products and services for people working from home and for businesses

14. Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sale, repair and maintenance services for home

These retailers must implement social distancing

For more details from our clients click the business name on the list below:

Athenry Credit Union

McD’S in Loughrea revised opening hours are now 11-6pm with plenty of plants and seeds in stock to keep you busy at home.